The majority of Asian markets are rising, although gains are being tempered by profit-taking.

The news that Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending plans were getting closer provided another massive boost to Asian markets on Wednesday, but the euphoria was mitigated by profit-taking following a good start to the week.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to give Pfizer-vaccine BioNTech’s full approval has boosted confidence and relieved concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant in the world’s largest economy.

This comes as infection surges in several nations, notably the United States, have subsided, and China looks to have weathered a weeks-long outbreak. Others, such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, are still fighting the epidemic and have been forced to implement containment measures.

According to Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank, the FDA measure “is paving the road for organizations to demand immunizations for workers and thereby push vaccination rates higher.”

“China’s Delta outbreak looks to be under control, with no new domestic cases reported for two days in a row (just one suspected case), while the PBoC pledged to increase credit support for small firms and the real economy.”

Wall Street had another good day, with the S&P 500 setting a new high and the Nasdaq reaching a new high of 15,000 for the first time.

Asia took over the lead, though with lower increases than on Monday and Tuesday.

Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Jakarta all increased in value, while Tokyo remained unchanged. Hong Kong’s stock market fell after increasing by roughly 3% in the previous two days.

Early trading was brisk in London, Frankfurt, and Paris.

The news that Democrats in the House of Representatives had resolved internal disagreements in order to advance Biden’s huge spending plan aided buying.

While there is still a long way to go before it reaches the president’s desk for signature, the agreement brings the president closer to achieving his near-$5-trillion objective of upgrading US infrastructure and delivering much-needed upgrades to education, health care, and climate change resilience.

“The House of Representatives is taking a major step toward making a historic investment that will reshape America, lower taxes for working families, and position the American economy for long-term – long-term growth,” Biden said.

The focus is now on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address to central bankers and economists at the Jackson Hole symposium, in the hopes of learning more about the Fed’s monetary policy plans in light of the Delta mutation’s potential impact on growth.

