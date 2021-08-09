The ‘Magnificent’ Frog-Legged Beetle Fossil was named after David Attenborough by scientists.

A couple of scientists described a unique frog-legged beetle fossil and named it after Sir David Attenborough, the famous naturalist. The specimen is claimed to be one of the world’s “most gorgeous” fossils.

According to the Natural Museum of Natural History of Luxembourg (MNHN), the specimen featured in the researchers’ paper, which was published in Papers in Paleontology, has been on display at the Denver Museum the Nature & Sciences’ “Prehistoric Journey” exhibition since it opened in 1995. The species existed 49 million years ago, and the fossil sample was found in the Eocene Green River Formation in Garfield County, Colorado.

For a variety of reasons, the fossil is unique. For one thing, the designs on its wings have been preserved so beautifully that they can still be seen. Although beetles are tough when they’re alive, they “do not easily fossilize,” according to MNHN, and only one wing case is commonly found in the fossil record.

The researchers said in their paper, “WING – CASES (elytra) are among the most robust structures of the beetle exoskeleton and reasonably widespread in the fossil record, although the vast majority of them are plain impressions without color preservation.”

However, the fine characteristics of the creature that existed millions of years ago can be plainly seen in the image of the fossil.

Frank Krell of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, one of the study’s two authors, remarked, “This is one of the most spectacular beetle fossils ever unearthed.” “This is one of the best-preserved beetle fossils because the patterning is retained with remarkable clarity and contrast.”

For many years, the specimen was thought to be a longhorn beetle. MNHN noticed that it possessed characteristics that “didn’t fit up” with other longhorn beetles. The specimen was analyzed by Krell and MNHN insect expert Francesco Vitali, and the duo eventually identified it as a frog-legged leaf beetle thanks to its crooked legs.

They had the option of naming the specimen Pulchritudo attenboroughi because it did not match any other current frog-legged leaf beetle genera. The Latin word for beauty is pulchritudo. As a result, the name means “Attenborough’s Beauty.”

“The specific name attenboroughi is the genitive of the Latinized form of the surname Attenborough, dedicated to Sir David Frederick Attenborough, naturalist and broadcaster, who has nothing to do with this fossil but has been an inspiration to the writers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.