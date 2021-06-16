The ‘Legendary’ Scarface Lion of Kenya has been discovered dead in an important conservation area in Kenya.

The 14-year-old lion, called after a scar over his right eye, died peacefully on Friday about 1 p.m. local time in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Game Reserve, according to conservationists.

“Scarface breathed his last breath at 1 p.m. local time. He died peacefully, without the presence of automobiles or hyenas. The Mara Predator Conservation Programme uploaded an image of the dead lion on Facebook alongside the caption, “We were the only vehicle on the scene and at his side, wanting to give him any type of consolation.”

“Another of the Mara’s great iconic males has passed away. “May his legend live on in perpetuity,” the non-profit added.

Lions have a lifespan of roughly 10-15 years in the wild, though they have been known to live longer in captivity.

While Scarface had been injured, conservationists said the lion appeared to be in good health until it died of natural causes.

Scarface was possibly the most popular lion among visitors to the reserve, which is one of Africa’s most well-known safari sites.

The Maasai Mara, along with the Serengeti National Park, just across the Tanzanian border, forms one of Africa’s most beautiful ecosystems, with about 100 mammal species and about 600 bird species.

The park’s lion, African leopard, cheetah, and African bush elephant populations are world-renowned. It also hosts the Great Migration and is home to black and white rhinos.

This annual event involves millions of animals, including wildebeest, zebra, antelopes and other herd animals migrating from the Serengeti to the Maasai Mara.

It is estimated that there are around 850 to 900 lions living in the Maasai Mara reserve and the surrounding conservancies.

Tributes to Scarface poured in on social media, as news of his death emerged.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the legendary ‘Scarface’ passed away today of natural causes in his beloved Mara home,” World Heritage Species posted on its Twitter account.

Scarface was part of a group of lions dubbed "the four musketeers" that.