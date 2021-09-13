The Leftwing Opposition in Norway has won the general election.

After a campaign dominated by doubts about the future of the important oil industry in Western Europe’s largest producer, Norway’s left-wing opposition, led by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store, won the general election on Monday.

According to projections based on advance ballots, the five opposition parties were expected to win 98 of the 169 seats in parliament, enough to overthrow the centre-right coalition led by Conservative Erna Solberg.

More than 42% of the electorate cast their ballots ahead of time.

With its preferred allies, the Centre Party and the Socialist Left, the Labour Party and Store, who will almost certainly become the next prime minister, may achieve an absolute majority in parliament.

That would eliminate the requirement for assistance from the two main opposition parties, the Greens and the communist Red Party, and make Store’s coalition-building negotiations, which are already expected to be lengthy and difficult, much easier.

“These results look extremely positive; of course, the full results are still being counted, but assuming the forecast is correct, it appears that there is a very strong mandate for change,” Labour’s energy spokesman Espen Barth Eide told AFP.

The prospect of a three-party coalition is “exactly what we were hoping for, and it means we can start negotiations in the next days,” according to the president.

The Greens had previously stated that they would only back a left-wing government if it promised to cease oil exploration in Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, immediately.

That ultimatum was turned down by the store.

Store, a 61-year-old who fought against social inequality, has called for a gradual transition away from the oil economy, similar to the Conservatives.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a “code red for humanity” report in August, putting the issue at the forefront of the election campaign and forcing the country to reflect on the oil that has made it so wealthy.

The study invigorated those on the left and, to a lesser extent, on the right who want to get rid of oil.

Norway’s oil sector accounts for 160,000 direct jobs and 14 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. It also accounts for 40% of the country’s exports.

Furthermore, the cash cow has aided the 5.4 million-strong country in building the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, which is now valued close to 12 trillion kroner (almost 1.2 trillion euros, $1.4 trillion).

Store, a former minister in Jens Stoltenberg's cabinets from 2005 to 2013, is now anticipated to initiate negotiations with the Centre, which predominantly defends.