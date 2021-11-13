The Laziest Shoes Made for People Who Care, according to Kizik Lima.

There was a moment in my adult life when I considered reverting to Velcro shoes since tying shoes seemed like a waste of time and effort. Personally, I value the simplicity with which I can put on shoes over their appearance. A shoe’s comfort is important, but so is its convenience. However, the most stunning aspect of this tiny admission is that I don’t believe I’m alone. My primary source of proof, though anecdotal, is witnessing people of various ages wearing Vans slip-ons. Second, I often see individuals wearing those sparkling Crocs. I’m persuaded that how easy it is to put on and take off shoes, rather than how they look, is a major factor in their attraction.

The Kizik sneakers come into play here. The fact that they can be put on without using your hands is their main selling feature. They may be stepped into without the need for any adjustments or touching. They also appear to be attractive. They don’t appear to be intended for the lazy.

Since I was a child, I’ve tried to step into my shoes and wiggle my way into them. The eventual results have always been the same. The majority of my foot fits in, but the heel is usually crinkled and needs to be pulled up. Kizik has solved this problem with a pop-up heel that doesn’t require any touching. Is it really worth buying a shoe that shatters decades of parental pleadings to “simply untie the shoes and put them on correctly”? TL;DR Advantages: Hands-free on and off Men and women can choose from a variety of styles. Comfortable Cons:They’re just as expensive as comparable name-brand shoes. Kizik is a great place to shop.

Putting on a Pair of Kizik Lima Shoes

My first encounter with Kizik shoes was on the company’s website, where I watched a video clip of someone’s feet stepping into the shoes without using their hands. The image grabs your attention right away. The spring-back heel is the company’s claim to fame. It boasts a proprietary External Cage technology that allows the heel to be crushed and then popped back into place over and over again.

When my shoes arrived, I had to practice stepping into them with the same dexterity as the faceless person who was doing it over and over. This is a condensed version of the information.