The latest climate plans are worlds away from the 1.5°C target, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations stated on Tuesday that countries’ current climate plans will only achieve a small portion of the emissions reductions required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, in a dismal assessment released ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

The UN’s Environment Programme claimed national plans to decrease carbon pollution amounted to “poor pledges, not yet achieved” just days before the Glasgow meeting, which is being described as critical for the long-term survival of the Paris climate pact.

UNEP assesses the gap between the emissions expected to be released by countries and the level required to restrict temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most aggressive objective put forth in the Paris Agreement.

The summit’s organizers said they want countries to redouble their efforts to decarbonize their economy in order to keep Earth on track for the 1.5C goal.

However, even the most up-to-date and ambitious plans from nearly 120 countries, according to UNEP, put the world on course to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The report, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, shows that the world is “still on pace for climate catastrophe.”

“This research is another another resounding wake-up call as world leaders prepare for COP26. How many are we going to need?” Signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement are required to submit fresh emissions-cutting plans every five years, each more ambitious than the last, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs.

According to UNEP, the most current agreements will reduce emissions by 7.5 percent by 2030, compared to previous projections.

According to the report, a 55 percent reduction is required to stay on a 1.5C trajectory.

For 2 degrees Celsius of warming, a 30% reduction is required, which the Paris Agreement pledges states to stay “far below.”

“We have eight years to practically half greenhouse gas emissions if we want to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees,” stated UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“It took eight years to plan, put policies in place, administer them, and finally achieve the reduction.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, according to UNEP, resulted in a “record” 5.4 percent reduction in world emissions in 2020.

Even yet, it was insufficient to close the gap between humanity’s present emissions trajectory and a 1.5-degree future.

It stated that countries would need to reduce CO2 and its equivalent in other greenhouse gases by an additional 28 billion tonnes by 2030; carbon dioxide emissions alone are expected to reach 33 billion tonnes in 2021.

Anne Ohloff, a co-author of the report, told AFP that it showed "some improvement" on emissions.