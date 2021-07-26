The last time Californians were asked to cut back on their electricity usage, it did not result in a reduction.

During a July heat wave, Californians generally rejected statewide calls to save electricity, according to officials.

During severe weather, the state issues “Flex Alerts” in order to keep the state’s electricity grid from failing. California residents are being encouraged to turn off large appliances, switch off superfluous lights, and set their temperatures to at least 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

This summer, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has issued five Flex Alerts, and residents are displaying symptoms of being fed up with the cuts.

Californians, according to Severin Borenstein, a member of the CAISO board of governors, are “not taking [the energy crisis]very seriously.”

According to Politico, energy usage in the state did not decline at all during the Flex Alerts issued for a heatwave on July 9 and 10.

Following the disappointing conservation results on July 10, CASIO CEO Elliot Mainzer commented, “I think we’re going to need stronger response than we saw last night.”

Another Flex Alert was issued for July 12, and the CAISO reported a considerable improvement in energy usage. According to the National Weather Service, certain sections of the state had colder temperatures on July 12.

During summer heatwaves, the state is searching for strategies to promote energy conservation and maintain the electrical grid. Despite California’s efforts to switch to more renewable energy sources, fossil fuels are still used to operate the state’s electricity grid at night.

“We didn’t quite update the planning method to deal with what we call the net peak, which is demand after the sun goes down and we need to satisfy the demand that’s left over after the renewables go away,” James Bushnell, former research director at the UC Berkeley Energy Institute, told KRON.

In a July interview, Mainzer said the CAISO is searching for “the optimal matching of economic signals and economic benefits” to address Californians’ declining interest in energy conservation.

A conservation firm, OhmConnect, is giving out a million free smart thermostats to California residents. When the state issues a Flex Alert, the employer will be able to raise the temperature to the proper level. Customers are rewarded with money and prizes for conserving energy throughout the year.

“I believe people’s casual has come to an end. This is a condensed version of the information.