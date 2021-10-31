The last seven years are on track to be the hottest on record, according to the United Nations.

The World Meteorological Organization warned on Sunday that the years 2015 through 2021 are on course to be the seven hottest on record, warning that the world was entering “uncharted territory.”

Global warming from greenhouse gas emissions poses “far-reaching ramifications for present and future generations,” according to the preliminary WMO state of the climate report, released as the UN COP26 climate summit gets underway.

Despite the cooling influence of the La Nina phenomenon, which dropped temperatures at the start of the year, the WMO predicted that 2021 would be between the fifth and seventh warmest year on record based on data for the first nine months of the year.

“Ecosystems and communities around the world are being devastated,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement on the report. “From the ocean depths to mountain tops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the world are being devastated.”

The two-week COP26 climate meeting, he continued, “must be a turning moment for people and planet.”

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the average temperature in 2021 will be 1.09 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

And, for the first time, the average temperature during the last 20 years (2002-2021) surpassed the symbolic threshold of 1 degree Celsius above the mid-nineteenth century, when humanity began using fossil fuels on a large scale.

According to Stephen Belcher, head scientist at the Met Office in the United Kingdom, this will “focus the thoughts of delegates at COP26 who aspire to maintain global temperature rise within the limits set in Paris six years ago.”

Countries agreed to limit global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and to 1.5 degrees Celsius if possible, in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Since then, the globe has witnessed a slew of natural calamities, including world-record-breaking wildfires in Australia and Siberia, a once-in-a-thousand-years heatwave in North America, and huge flooding in Asia, Africa, the United States, and Europe.

“Extreme events have becoming the new normal,” stated Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that some of these bear the imprint of human-caused climate change.”

Temperatures, extreme weather, glacier retreat, and ice melt are all part of the state of the climate report, which provides a picture of the planet’s health.

Ocean acidification caused by carbon dioxide absorption by the seas was “unprecedented” in at least 26,000 years, according to the WMO, and will reduce the oceans’ ability to take in more CO2.

Meanwhile, sea levels are rising, owing to the expansion of warmed seawater and glacier melt. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.