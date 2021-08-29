The last British plane carrying military leave lands in Kabul.

On Saturday, the United Kingdom flew out the last of its troops from Afghanistan, bringing the mission to a close while leaving hundreds of Afghans eligible for resettlement behind.

The defence ministry announced on Twitter that the “final flight carrying UK Armed Forces personnel has left Kabul,” along with photographs of worn and drawn servicemen boarding a jet.

“To all those who served so heroically under immense pressure and awful conditions to safely evacuate the most vulnerable of civilians: Thank you,” the ministry wrote in a tribute to the army.

Earlier on Saturday, the United Kingdom carried out a final plane carrying just civilian evacuees as part of its operation to airlift civilians, diplomats, and military ahead of the US army departure deadline set by the Taliban on August 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue mission, stating that nearly 15,000 people had been assisted in less than two weeks.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone involved, as well as the thousands of people who have served over the last two decades. You should be proud of what you’ve accomplished,” Johnson stated in a social media message.

UK forces, according to Defence Minister Ben Wallace, have “helped thousands to get to a brighter future and safety.”

General Sir Nick Carter, the leader of the UK armed forces, told the BBC early Saturday that the evacuation operation had “gone as well as it could,” but that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out” was “heartbreaking.”

The number of qualified Afghans who have not been evacuated, according to the armed forces leader, is in the “hundreds.”

He emphasized that if they were able to depart after the deadline, whether through third nations or other means, Britain would welcome them.

Up to 1,100 Afghans eligible for resettlement under the UK’s scheme “didn’t make it,” according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

A bomb assault claimed by the regional Islamic State cell killed several British nationals waiting at the airport on Thursday.

Mohammad Niazi, a London cab driver, was killed on Saturday, according to the BBC, while his wife and two children were missing.

Two British nationals and the child of another British citizen were slain, according to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. It was unclear whether Niazi was included in this figure.

According to Carter, the US will have a “very demanding operation” in the coming days.

“I believe our American partners, who will effectively be the rearguard as this unfolds, will face significant challenges,” he warned. Brief News from Washington Newsday.