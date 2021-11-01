The ‘Last, Best Hope’ Climate Summit brings together world leaders in Glasgow.

On Monday, more than 120 world leaders will gather in Glasgow in a “last, best hope” to address the climate problem and avert a global tragedy.

According to excerpts from his address, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to urge them, “It’s one minute to midnight, and we need to act now.”

“If we don’t take climate change seriously now, it will be too late for our children tomorrow.”

Observers had hoped that a weekend meeting in Rome of leaders of the G20 nations, which together emit nearly 80% of global carbon emissions, would provide a strong impetus to the Glasgow COP26 summit, which had been postponed for a year due to the pandemic, would provide a strong impetus to the Glasgow COP26 summit, which had been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

The G20 major economies pledged on Sunday to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, the most ambitious aim of the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

They also agreed to stop funding new unabated coal plants abroad by the end of 2021, meaning those whose emissions have not been filtered.

However, NGOs, the British Prime Minister, and the United Nations were not convinced.

“While I applaud the G20’s renewed commitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unmet — but not buried,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted.

“We’ve made progress (at the G20). “We’ve placed ourselves in a reasonable position for COP in Glasgow, but the next few days are going to be really challenging,” Johnson stated Sunday, before adding, “If Glasgow fails, the entire thing fails.”” The gathering in Glasgow, which runs until Nov. 12, comes as an increasing number of extreme weather events around the world highlight the devastating effects of climate change caused by 150 years of fossil fuel burning.

According to the UN, the present commitments of the parties to the Paris Agreement, if fulfilled, would still result in a “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

As he launched the gathering on Sunday, summit president Alok Sharma stated that COP26 is the “last, best hope” to keep 1.5°C within reach.

“We can protect our beloved planet if we act now and act together,” he stated.

Climate activists were disappointed by the statement issued at the conclusion of the G20 summit.

“These so-called leaders must improve. They’ll have a second chance starting tomorrow “According to Namrata Chowdhary of the NGO 350.org

