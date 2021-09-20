The La Palma Volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands is erupting in dramatic videos.

On Sunday, a volcano in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa, erupted. Several features of the eruption were seen on camera, including lava and ash shooting from the earth.

After seismologists recorded a series of earthquakes, La Palma’s local authorities confirmed the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. The strongest of these tremors had a magnitude of 4.2.

In the days leading up to the eruption, scientists noticed an uptick in seismic activity. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) announced last week that it has recorded more than 400 earthquakes in a single hour at times.

Involcan reported more than 25,000 tremors in the area over the preceding nine days on Saturday.

The agency also stated that the “recent seismic swarm signals a major change in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano” before to the eruption on Sunday.

On Saturday, local authorities issued a warning to people about the increasing possibility of an eruption. They also announced the temporary closure of public recreational areas in the hours leading up to the eruption, as well as the precautionary evacuation of those with disabilities from specified places.

Involcan posted a video of the volcano after the eruption began on Sunday. A plume of ash is visible rising from the earth.

THE ERUPTION IN THE PALMA WAS ABOUT TO BEGIN. THESE IMAGES WERE CAPTURED BY INVOLCAN’S PERSONAL. pic.twitter.com/CjdR7ZnKzh

September 19, 2021 — INVOLCAN (@involcan)

The smoke and lava streaming from the eruption site were filmed by Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge in the overhead footage below.

Imágenes tomadas hoy tarde por el avión de coordinación y observación (ACO) @mitecogob en la area de la #ErupciónLaPalma para monitorizar y seguir la volcánica actividad. pic.twitter.com/TZ9x5qDV3h

September 19, 2021 — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias)

On Sunday, a torrent of lava flowed across a road on the island, obstructing the path, according to video obtained by Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The declared alert level has risen to naranja.

We’ll show you another video taken by. This is a condensed version of the information.