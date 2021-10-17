The kidnapping of US missionaries is the latest challenge for Haiti’s tumultuous government.

After one of the island’s more audacious criminal gangs kidnapped a big US missionary group, Haiti’s already unstable government faces a significant new issue.

Although there has been little official reaction in Haiti, and local police have yet to respond to an AFP request for comment, civil groups called on Sunday for the immediate release of the 15 to 17 missionaries, family members, and staff who were kidnapped a day earlier while returning from an orphanage visit.

“We demand the release of the kidnapped folks, whether they are Americans or people of other nations,” said Gedeon Jean, head of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Port-au-Prince. According to him, the current scenario is “harmful to human dignity.” A Haitian security source told AFP that the missionary party, which included children and at least one Canadian, was traveling in several vehicles when they were stopped by members of a criminal gang 30 kilometers (20 miles) east of the city.

The Washington Post stated that one of the gang’s members posted a desperate plea for help in a WhatsApp group as the incident unfolded. The message stated, “Please pray for us!!” “They grabbed our driver and are holding us prisoner. Prayers, prayers, prayers. We have no idea where they’re bringing us.” According to the Washington Post, an audio message from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio indicated that “men, women, and children” were being detained, and that “pray that the gang members may come to repentance and trust in Jesus Christ.”

A request for comment from the group was not immediately returned.

According to a Haitian security source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the abduction was carried out by the “400 Mawozo” gang, which has been carrying out kidnappings and robberies in the area between Port-au-Prince and the Dominican Republic border for months.

On routes it controls, the gang has stolen multiple vehicles, including entire busloads of victims, kidnapping both Haitians and foreigners and keeping them for ransoms that are frequently several times a Haitian’s annual wages.

Armed gangs have been progressively expanding their reach, taking advantage of rising insecurity and a political crisis exacerbated by President Jovenel Moise’s death in July.

“The police have shown incapable of tackling the gangs, which have gotten more organized and control more and more territory” in and around the capital and provincial cities, according to Gedeon Jean.

His organization has documented an alarming rise in kidnappings in Haiti, with over 600 reported in the first three months.