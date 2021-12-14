The Japanese Eel Is Both Admired And Endangered.

Tsuyoshi Hachisuka carefully lays skewered eel on a grill, preparing a beloved Japanese delicacy that today commands exorbitant prices and attracts the attention of international traffickers.

Eel is eaten all throughout the world, but it is very popular in Asia, and possibly nowhere more so than Japan, where bones discovered in graves suggest it has been eaten for thousands of years.

Despite its lasting popularity, there is still a lot we don’t know about the eel. It’s unclear how it reproduces, and attempts to induce it to do so in captivity without intervention have so far failed.

Wild stock resources have declined substantially in recent decades due to pressures ranging from pollution to overfishing.

While some find the writhing snake-like creature repulsive, it is a staple of Japanese cuisine, and has been served “kabayaki”-style since the 17th century: skewered, grilled, and basted in a mixture of soy sauce and mirin rice wine.

The 66-year-old Hachisuka’s restaurant in Hamamatsu city, Shizuoka, has been using the same basting sauce foundation for four decades.

“I make changes as I go. It must not be very sweet or salty “According to AFP, he said.

However, while his recipe hasn’t changed, his product has. The annual capture of young glass eels in Japan has decreased to 10% of 1960 levels.

Even in a country that has struggled for years to achieve inflation, this has pushed prices sky-high.

“Unaju (eel on rice) is approximately three times more expensive today than it was when I started,” Hachisuka added.

Eels come in 19 different kinds and subspecies, several of which are endangered.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature designated the Japanese eel as endangered in 2014, citing issues such as habitat loss, overfishing, pollution, and migration impediments.

The animal’s complex life cycle, which takes place across a large area, makes it difficult to protect it, as do the many unknowns about how they reproduce.

The enigma of eel reproduction has enthralled scientists for millennia, with even Aristotle, the ancient Greek philosopher and naturalist, pondering it.

Because he couldn’t locate any indications of eels’ larvae, he hypothesized that they must simply arise spontaneously in muck.

“We believe the eel first appeared around 60 million years ago, on the island of Borneo,” says Mari Kuroki, an assistant professor at Tokyo University’s department of aquatic biosciences.

“The species has evolved as continental drift influenced sea currents and the distance between the regions where eels lived and deposited eggs rose,” she told AFP.

