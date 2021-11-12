The Invasive Lionfish is terrorizing Venezuela’s coast.

The lionfish is a must-have for every exotic aquarium, but it’s also a severe threat to the western Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean.

Mavi Escalona, a Venezuelan nurse and amateur spearfisher, adds, “It’s gorgeous, but you have to kill it.”

“It does a lot of harm and tastes great!”

The magnificent, striped lionfish, with its venemous spines, is a carnivore native to the Indian and Pacific oceans that has become an invasive species in the Atlantic and Caribbean, posing a threat to their ecosystems.

The lionfish, also known as zebrafish, tastyfish, or butterfly-cod, can currently be found from Florida to northern Brazil.

And it eats everything: eggs, small fish, crabs, and mollusks. It, along with overfishing, pollution, and climate change, is at least partly to blame for a decline in the number of other fish in the area.

“It’s an invasive species of fish. There are no competitors or predators “Laura Gutierrez, a Venezuelan biologist now located in the Canary Islands of Spain who spent many years studying lionfish in her homeland, agreed.

In 1985, the lionfish was discovered for the first time in the Caribbean.

“People who kept them in their aquariums released them because they ate their other fish or because feeding them was tough,” Gutierrez explained.

“It’s consuming all the commercial fish, crustaceans, fish, and mollusks that maintain reefs and corals clean, as well as algae-eating fish.”

What happens in an aquarium happens on a far greater scale in the Caribbean, and it could happen in the Mediterranean as well, where lionfish have begun to colonize.

“We’re not talking about getting rid of them; you won’t be able to. It’s challenging, but we’re attempting to reduce their influence “Gutierrez stated.

To try to halt the spread of lionfish, Venezuelan officials have organized fishing tournaments and promoted eating lionfish.

Willy Alvarez, 35, a dreadlocked spearfisher in Chichiviriche de la Costa, a little community between the sea and the mountains about 60 kilometers west of Caracas, stated, “The only ones who can control them are us: fisherman.”

Every day, Alvarez, with his perpetual grin, goes out the sea with his mask, snorkel, and harpoon.

He added after coming back on board his boat with a lionfish skewered on the end of his spear, “The first time I saw one was in 2008 or 2009… I caught it to put in an aquarium.”

“They have tremendous reproduction: 30,000 to 40,000 eggs every three to four days.”

Every day, he catches one and transforms it into.