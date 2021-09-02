The Internet is perplexed by a video depicting the South Pole’s strange climate.

Because the South Pole has no permanent population, most people know very little about it, but a TikTok movie has sparked a flood of inquiries about the region.

For the winter season of 2021, @joespinstheglobe has been working in the logistics and supply department for the medical staff at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole research station. He is formally employed by the University of Texas Medical Branch, which is funded by the National Science Federation’s U.S. Antarctic Foundation through an indirect contract.

On Wednesday, Joe received almost 2 million views in a single day after releasing a video of the South Pole describing its six-month darkness.

As he shot the scene opening the doors to display the landscape, he commented, “The South Pole’s six months of night is finally ending.” Over a large swath of the snow desert, a faintly lighted sky can be seen. The eerie silence is broken by Joe’s crunching snow steps.

With so many points of view and so little commonly known about the Antarctic region, TikTok viewers were perplexed by the South Pole’s six months of darkness.

“How can the earth go dark for six months if it is round?” one user wondered.

Because the Earth spins on its axis once every 24 hours, we have both night and day in one 24-hour period in most areas on Earth. The sun does not rise for a full six months at the Antarctic circle, which is located near the Earth’s axis. The Earth, and with it the South Pole, tilts away from the sun on its axis during the winter solstice. The South Pole does not face the sun until near the middle of the year. In effect, the sky in Antarctica is never black in the summer. At the same time, the North Pole is experiencing its own six-month period of darkness.

With such extremes, it's unsurprising that the South Pole has so few people, with the only people living there being working researchers. With temperatures of approximately, Antarctica has been named the coldest place on the planet.