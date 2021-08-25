The intelligence report on Covid Origins sent to Biden is inconclusive.

According to US media sources, a classified US intelligence report given to the White House on Tuesday was equivocal on the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak, owing in part to a lack of evidence from China.

According to two US officials familiar with the situation, the review, which was ordered by President Joe Biden 90 days ago, was unable to determine if the virus that first arose in central China had leapt to humans via animals or fled a highly secure research facility in Wuhan.

Parts of the report may be declassified in the coming days, they said.

The argument over the virus’s origins, which has killed over four million people and paralyzed economies around the world, has become increasingly heated.

When Biden tasked the inquiry, he stated that US intelligence agencies were split between the “two plausible options” of animals or laboratories.

Former President Donald Trump and his advisors fueled the lab-leak idea in the face of widespread criticism of their administration’s handling of the world’s largest outbreak, blaming Beijing, which strenuously disputes the theory.

Despite Biden’s request that the intelligence community “redouble their efforts” to disentangle the origin question, officials told the Post that the 90-day study brought them no closer to agreement.

According to the Wall Street Journal, part of the difficulty is a lack of specific information from China.

“You’ll never really know if China won’t allow you access to particular data sets,” an official told the Journal on condition of anonymity since the report isn’t public.

After a highly political visit by a World Health Organization team in January proved inconclusive and drew criticism for its lack of transparency and access, Beijing has rebuffed pleas from the US and other countries for a new origin examination.

Meanwhile, pressure has mounted to conduct a more thorough examination of the lab-leak idea.

The natural genesis hypothesis – that the virus originated in bats and subsequently spread to humans via an intermediary animal – was largely accepted at the start of the pandemic. However, scientists have yet to discover a virus that fits the genetic profile of SARS-CoV-2 in bats or any other species.

In light of China’s refusal to cooperate with international investigators, researchers are now investigating the possibility that the virus may have spilled from a Wuhan lab doing bat coronavirus research, a concept previously dismissed as a hoax promoted by the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.