The Integrity of the IMF Chief has been tarnished by a scandal.

Kristalina Georgieva, a recognized economist with a strong history in international finance, is regarded as a respected economist with a solid background in international finance. Her term as head of the IMF remained uncertain Monday after charges of data tampering.

After Christine Lagarde left to run the European Central Bank, the 68-year-old took over as head of the Washington-based crisis lender in October 2019.

After an inquiry revealed that she was among top officials at the World Bank who altered data from its highly watched Doing Business report in favor of China during her employment there, she has been embroiled in controversy for the past two years.

Georgieva was the lone contender for the IMF’s top job, which has usually been held by a European and the World Bank by an American.

However, because she was over the age limit of 65, the institution had to amend its regulations to authorize her appointment.

She had spent the majority of her career with the World Bank, rising to become its chief executive in 2017.

She was born and raised in Sofia, where she spent 26 years teaching economics and gaining environmental knowledge with a concentration on agriculture and sustainable development.

Fighting inequality and climate change, as well as better integrating women into the economy, have been her top concerns at the IMF.

The global economy had been hurt by trade conflicts between the United States and China when Georgieva became the helm of the International Monetary Fund.

No one could have predicted the global crisis that followed a few months later, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, devastating businesses and everyday life around the world.

Her fans have described her as unquestionably honest, thus the charges against her from an outside legal firm have come as a shock.

Following the revelation of the investigation’s conclusions last month, US economist and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz stated that Georgieva is “a brave leader in facing the economic impact of the pandemic, as well as in positioning the fund as a global pioneer on climate change.”

Other supporters have cited her campaign to boost the IMF’s reserves in order to expand its lending capacity to needy countries.

In the Financial Times, Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University’s Center for Sustainable Development, stated that Georgieva risks becoming a victim of “anti-Beijing frenzy,” citing assertions by certain Washington politicians that China interferes with global institutions.

Georgieva, in addition to her work at the World Bank and the IMF, served as the European Union’s commissioner for aid and crisis management from 2010 to 2014, succeeding Bulgaria’s initial commissioner. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.