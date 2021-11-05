The incredible video of a Great White Shark with scars has gone viral.

A video of a great white shark covered in scars has surfaced, showing the 9.8-foot shark with dozens of large gashes over its body.

Dean Spraakman of Sea Dragon Films shot the footage while diving off the coast of Australia’s Neptune Islands. The video was first shared in January, but it has recently gone viral on multiple subreddits.

The video can be seen on the Sea Dragon Films YouTube page here.

The reason of the male shark’s injuries remains unknown. However, because they are largely concentrated on one side of the shark’s body, Spraakman believes it was struck by a boat.

“He’s a lovely shark who’s been through a lot.”