The Incredible True Story of the Deepest Submarine Rescue Ever

On August 29, 1973, the Pisces III, a two-man Canadian deep-sea submersible, became trapped on the seabed at a depth of roughly 1,600 feet, 150 miles off the coast of Ireland in the Irish Sea.

When the mission went horribly wrong, the men—former British Royal Navy commander Roger Mallinson and engineer Roger Chapman—were on a routine dive to install transatlantic telecommunication wire.

The British, American, and Canadian dive teams sought to save the men from their trapped submersible, which measured only six feet in diameter, for the following three days, capturing the world’s attention.