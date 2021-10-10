The IMF Board of Directors will hear from the law firm that is accusing Georgieva of misconduct.

According to a source close to the matter, the IMF executive board will meet on Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators found that managing director Kristalina Georgieva falsified data in favor of China when working at the World Bank.

The board stated on Friday that it needs “further clarifying details” before deciding whether Georgieva will remain her employment, and that it will make a decision “very soon.”

The board has met three times this week to debate the managing director’s fate: on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

It will meet with representatives from the law firm WilmerHale on Sunday, after it was revealed that during her stint as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who encouraged staff to change data in the 2018 edition of the carefully watched Doing Business report to China’s benefit.

A source close to the situation told AFP on Friday that Georgieva, 68, had secured the support of France and other European countries. According to two other sources familiar with the matter, the United States, a crucial member of the IMF, has not yet announced its opinion on the controversy.

With the IMF and the World Bank starting their fall meetings on Monday, time is of the importance.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian national and trained economist, addressed the IMF board of directors on Wednesday.

She has vehemently contested the report’s findings, and on Thursday, her counsel sent the board a letter objecting to WilmerHale’s findings, as well as her 12-page testimony to the 24 board members.

“I am delighted that I finally had the opportunity to clarify my involvement in the Doing Business report to the IMF Board, and how I respected the report’s integrity,” she said, adding, “I look forward to a quick conclusion of the matter.”

According to the law firm, Georgieva, together with her associate Simeon Djankov, a former Bulgarian finance minister who authored the study, and Jim Yong Kim, the bank’s then-president, encouraged staff to adjust the calculation of China’s rating in order to avoid angering Beijing.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

According to the study, Beijing expressed dissatisfaction with its 78th place rating on the list in 2017, and the following year’s report would have shown Beijing slipping even further.

Kim wrote the report in the final weeks before it was issued at the end of October 2017. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.