The IMF Board of Directors meets with the law firm that is investigating data manipulation.

The IMF Executive Board met with the law firm behind a report alleging that Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva falsified statistics in favor of China while working at the World Bank, the fund said Monday.

The board of directors, which consists of 24 directors and the managing director, met today with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, according to IMF spokesman Gerry Rice.

The board will also meet with Georgieva “soon” to examine the situation, according to the statement.

The statement said, “The Executive Board remains committed to a comprehensive, objective, and speedy review.”

Georgieva was among top executives who urged staff to change statistics in the 2018 edition of the World Bank’s carefully watched Doing Business report to China’s benefit, according to a WilmerHale inquiry revealed last month.

The bank has now deleted the report that evaluated countries based on their investment climate, and Georgieva, who became the head of the IMF in 2019, has branded the investigation’s conclusions “false” and stated that she “did not pressure anyone to alter any reports.”