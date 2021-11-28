The Icelandic ruling coalition has reached an agreement on a new government.

More than two months after gaining a majority in a general election, Iceland’s outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday that it had negotiated an agreement to stay in office for another four years.

According to the parties, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement will continue to lead the government.

In the September election, the Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party, and the center-right Progressive Party gained 38 of the 63 seats in parliament, up from 33 in the previous election in 2017.

After a decade of political turmoil, Iceland has enjoyed four years of calm thanks to an unorthodox partnership that has earned Jakobsdottir some criticism and seen her own party lose ground in the election.

This is the first election since 2003 in which an exiting government has kept its majority.

“It has been difficult for the previous four years and will continue to be difficult in the future. Working with people who don’t agree with you on everything, though, may be beneficial “AFP spoke with Jakobsdottir.

“The parliamentary election sent a very strong message, giving the government a very clear majority,” she continued.

The government’s new policy places a strong emphasis on combating climate change.

“By 2030, we will set an independent national aim of a 55 percent reduction in emissions for which Iceland is directly responsible,” according to the text.

At the COP21 meeting in Paris in 2015, Reykjavik had committed to a 40% reduction.

The government’s plan also calls for the establishment of a national park in Iceland’s central region to conserve one of the country’s natural wonders, a proposal that caused serious divisions among the three parties during their last tenure.

In September’s election, Jakobsdottir’s Left-Green Movement gained only eight seats, three fewer than in 2017, losing ground to its right-wing partners, who both had excellent showings.

While Jakobsdottir has retained her position as Prime Minister, her party has lost control of the symbolically crucial ministries of the environment and health.

It will now be in charge of the fishery and agriculture ministries, as well as the labor ministry.

Meanwhile, the Independence Party, the largest party, keeps the finance, foreign affairs, and justice portfolios, as well as the environment and industry portfolios.

The Progressive Party will lead the ministries of health, education, trade and culture, as well as a new infrastructure portfolio that includes transportation, housing, and urbanization issues.

