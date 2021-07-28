The Iberian Lynx in Spain has clawed its way back from the brink of extinction.

Four newborn Iberian lynxes sleep calmly beside their mother in a nature reserve in southern Spain, as part of a captive breeding program that has brought the species back from the verge of extinction.

The El Acebuche breeding complex, located in the Donana National Park, which contains one of Europe’s largest wetlands, is one of five breeding facilities established in the 2000s to increase their wild population. Four of them are in Spain, while one is in Portugal.

The Iberian lynx is slightly larger than a red fox, with a white-and-black beard and black ear tufts.

At the turn of the century, there were roughly 100,000 of them in the two countries, but urbanization, hunting, and road death all took their toll.

The most devastating effect was a sharp drop in the quantity of wild rabbits, their principal prey, due to disease. The wild cat population had dropped to less than 100 by 2002.

The WWF warned that the Iberian lynx, which is only found in Spain and Portugal, could become the first large cat to become extinct since the sabre-tooth tiger wiped out 10,000 years ago.

Authorities and conservation organizations have been successful in reversing the trend by combating poaching, restoring rabbits into the wild, and, most importantly, through a breeding program.

By the end of last year, there were just over 1,100 Iberian lynxes living in both countries, with the majority of them in Andalusia, Spain’s southernmost area.

The conservation program has also reintroduced captive-bred animals in southern and central Spain, as well as in Portugal, in the provinces of Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, and Murcia.

Antonio Rivas, the coordinator of the El Acebuche breeding site, told AFP, “We are quite happy and shocked by the outcomes.”

He claims that the five breeding centers have turned into “lynx-producing factories.”

The lynxes live and breed in a big, fenced park that is designed to replicate their native environment. To avoid the animals becoming accustomed to the presence of people, their carers try to disrupt them as little as possible.

According to Rivas, the biggest cause of death for wild lynxes these days is human activities like poaching: “So the less interaction they have with humans, the better.”

The lynxes eat live rabbits, which are placed in a box that doesn't open for several hours. The lynx is unable to associate the presence of the rabbits due to the delay.