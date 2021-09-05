The IAA Auto Show in Germany opens under a cloud of doom and gloom.

On Tuesday, Germany’s renovated IAA auto show, one of the world’s largest, opens in Munich for a celebration of all things automotive, but climate concerns and pandemic woes threaten to derail the festivities.

The biennial event has recast itself as a “mobility expo,” with a focus on electric cars, scooters, and even bicycles, after a dismal edition in 2019, marked by environmental protests, low visitor numbers, and no-shows from major automakers.

The IAA, which has traditionally been hosted in Frankfurt, will be held for the first time in Munich, Bavaria, as part of efforts to resuscitate the event.

The six-day event will be one of the largest since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic began, and it will take place as Germany battles a fourth wave.

Daily visitor numbers are regulated at 80,000 to reduce the danger of infection, and attendees must show confirmation of immunization, recovery, or a recent negative test before entry.

Many well-known brands, including the Stellantis group (Peugeot-Fiat Chrysler) and Toyota of Japan, will again boycott the exhibition, confirming a pattern seen at auto shows around the world.

Leading electric carmaker Tesla will also be absent, leaving IAA organizers to hope that this year’s more than 70 bicycle exhibitors can keep existing customers happy — and entice new ones.

On Tuesday, when the exhibition opens to trade visitors, Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down from politics following a general election on September 26, will give a speech.

The senior leader is likely to discuss the industry’s costly transition to greener engines, even if opponents argue change isn’t occurring quickly enough. She was once dubbed as the “car chancellor” for her attempts to shield German carmakers from tighter EU emission standards.

Climate activists have promised to interrupt the IAA by holding protests on Friday and Saturday, when the public is welcome.

In 2019, similar “civil disobedience” actions disrupted access to the IAA in Frankfurt, leaving guests waiting for hours outside.

Greenpeace and Germany’s DUH environmental group vowed on Friday to pursue lawsuits against Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler if they do not speed up efforts to decrease carbon emissions.

The plaintiffs want the German automakers to stop producing diesel and gasoline automobiles by 2030, claiming that their present electrification commitments are imprecise and non-binding.

