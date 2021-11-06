The husband of a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran has vowed to continue the hunger strike.

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian detained in Iran since 2016, has pledged to continue his hunger strike, which he began over two weeks ago to protest the British government’s “complacency” in failing to obtain his wife’s release.

“It’s not a publicity stunt.” “It’s not a game, a hunger strike, it’s not a light thing,” Richard Ratcliffe told AFP on Friday at a vigil outside the Foreign Office in London to support his fast, which he began on Sunday, October 24.

“The current quo is unacceptable,” he said, standing on the sidewalk with their daughter Gabriella in front of a candle display spelling out “Free Nazanin,” three weeks after Zaghari-appeal Ratcliffe’s against a second prison sentence in Iran was denied.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the media company’s philanthropic arm, when she was arrested in Tehran in 2016 while visiting her family. She was convicted of plotting to overthrow the Iranian regime, which she strenuously denied, and sentenced to five years in prison.

She was sentenced to another year in prison at the end of April after serving her term for participating in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.

She lost her appeal in mid-October, and her family fears she will be sent back to prison, where she had been allowed to depart with an electronic bracelet in March 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19.

Ratcliffe has stated that he believes his wife is “stuck in a battle between two states” over a 400 million pound ($540 million) debt that London has refused to settle since Iran’s shah was deposed in 1979.

In the face of “complacency flowing through the government strategy,” he began his latest hunger strike, his second since 2018.

“If I didn’t think their plan was failing, I wouldn’t be here,” he remarked.

Ratcliffe claimed he had gotten a number of hats, scarves, and other warm apparel from wellwishers as winter approached.

“When you’re on a hunger strike, your metabolism slows down, so I feel the cold more, so I’m wearing a lot more layers now,” he explained.

Despite the cold, Ratcliffe said he planned to keep protesting, particularly given Iran is attending the COP26 climate negotiations in Scotland.

“I aim to stay till next week, not least because an Iranian delegation is coming to Glasgow,” he stated.

"I aim to stay till next week, not least because an Iranian delegation is coming to Glasgow," he stated.

"I'm thinking they're going to come down to London as well."