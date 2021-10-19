The Humpback Chub, a fish native to the Colorado River Basin, has been reclassified from endangered to threatened.

The humpback chub has been reclassified from “endangered” to “threatened” by US officials. Conservationists are criticizing the decision, which comes after years of efforts to rescue the endangered fish species.

According to the US Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS), the humpback chub gets its name from the protrusion behind its head. The species was first discovered in the Lower Colorado River basin of the Grand Canyon in the 1940s, and it was designated as endangered in 1967 before receiving full protection under the Endangered Species Act in 1973.

The species, which is endemic to the Colorado River watershed, needed to be preserved because of the disruptions caused by dam construction. As a result, one of the initiatives to safeguard the humpback chub is to guarantee that there is enough in-stream flow in their area.

The FWS announced in a press statement that the species is being downlisted from endangered to threatened. A species is designated “endangered” if it faces extinction “throughout all or considerable portions” of its range, according to the rule, which was published Monday and will take effect on Nov. 17. A “threatened” status, on the other hand, indicates that the species is “likely” to become endangered in the “near future.” The regulation stated, “We are reclassifying the humpback chub from endangered to threatened (i.e., “downlisting”) because we have judged that the species is no longer in danger of extinction in all or a significant portion of its range.”

“Today’s action is the consequence of the collaborative conservation that is required to secure the recovery of protected species,” said Matt Hogan, the Service’s Acting Regional Director.

Some conservationists, however, are opposed to the plan, noting present risks to the species, according to the Associated Press (AP). Only two months ago, the United States Bureau of Reclamation declared a water scarcity in the Colorado River.

“When a river is declared ‘code red,’ it is not the time to relax protections for one of the river’s most vulnerable populations,” Jen Pelz, Wild Rivers Program Director of WildEarth Guardians, said in a press release.

"It's also odd that the agency would go to such lengths to reclassify these endangered species at a time when there's so much ambiguity about their status."