The Hubble Space Telescope has discovered how dying white dwarf stars defy the ravages of time.

Astronomers have discovered that fading white dwarf stars can use nuclear material to extend their lives by burning it in their outer shells. The Hubble Space Telescope’s discovery contradicts the popular belief that white dwarfs are essentially progressively cooling inactive star cores.

When stars reach the end of their lives, they shed their outer layers of material and become white dwarfs. This leaves an extremely dense, cooling star core with insufficient mass to initiate the nuclear fusion reactions that produce heavy elements.

White dwarfs are the most frequent objects in the Universe, accounting for about 98 percent of all known stellar objects. Smaller stars will end their lifetimes as white dwarfs.

The Sun, our own star, will become a white dwarf at the conclusion of its existence. This research suggests that the end may take longer than previously thought.

“We have found the first observational evidence that white dwarfs can still undergo stable thermonuclear activity,” Jianxing Chen, a PhD student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna and the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics, said in a press release about the new findings.

“This came as a shock to me because it contradicts popular belief.”

Chen’s multinational team discovered evidence that cooling white dwarfs in the huge Messier 13 (M13) globular cluster in the Canes Venatici constellation continue to consume hydrogen in their outer layers. This keeps them warm and slows down the aging process.

Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy.

Chen and her team looked at two globular clusters to come to their conclusion: Messier 3 (M3), which is around 34 thousand light-years from Earth, and M13, which is about 73 light-years away.

While the stars in the two clusters share many characteristics, including as age and abundance of heavier elements than helium, astronomers have noticed that the stars in M13 that will eventually become white dwarfs are bluer in hue than those in M3.

This tells scientists that the population of stars in M13 is hotter than those in M3, which means that comparing the two clusters is possible. This is a condensed version of the information.