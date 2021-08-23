The Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Magnificent Image of a Star Cluster in a Neighboring Galaxy.

The Hubble Space Telescope has obtained a stunning image of a cluster of stars in a Milky Way neighbour galaxy around 160,000 light-years away from Earth.

The image depicts NGC 2164, a so-called “open cluster” that is situated within the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy (LMC).

Open clusters are “loosely bound clumps of a few tens to a few hundred stars” seen in spiral and irregular galaxies, according to the European Space Agency.

Due to their wide and diffuse architecture, these star clusters, which can be young or old, are not very stable. As a result, after a few million years, their constituent stars may disperse.

This is why these clusters are more common in spiral and irregular galaxies, where new stars are forming, rather than elliptical galaxies, where new stars are forming. The majority of elliptical galaxies are made up of older stars with less star formation activity. As a result, any open clusters in these galaxies would have long since scattered.

In 1826, a Scottish astronomer named James Dunlop discovered the open cluster NGC 2164.

Numerous bright white stars can be seen in a rather concentrated cluster within the LMC, which is home to about 700 open clusters, in the Hubble image, which was obtained by the telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).

Because it is gravitationally connected to its larger companion, the Large Magellanic Cloud is considered a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. In fact, the two galaxies are on track to collision, but not for another 2.4 billion years or more.

Despite the fact that the LMC contains billions of stars, it is still a tiny galaxy, having a mass less than one hundredth that of the Milky Way.

Open clusters can be seen in and between the Milky Way’s beautiful spiral arms of our galaxy. Approximately 1,100 of these clusters have been identified in the Milky Way so far, while the total number is likely much greater.

The study of star clusters like NGC 2164 can shed light on stellar formation and evolution processes.

NASA and the European Space Agency collaborated on the Hubble Space Telescope, which has been in operation for more than 30 years. The. This is a condensed version of the information.