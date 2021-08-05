The Huawei MateView 4K-Plus 28-Inch Monitor Is Stunning at First Glance

What makes an external monitor so special? Isn’t that just something you’d buy to supplement a laptop or need for a desktop computer? Yes, external monitors can be on the dull side of the gadget spectrum most of the time. With its aesthetic design and a slew of integrated functions, Huawei’s 4K-plus 28-inch MateView adds some excitement to the category. It wouldn’t take much creativity to transform it into an all-in-one computer. In fact, with its sleek and straight-lined form, it looks eerily similar to Apple’s new iMac.

For I/O, the MateView has Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi, as well as a speaker and USB-A ports, a 3.5 mm connector, USB-C, HDMI, and MiniDP. It even incorporates a Smart Bar with touch controls for switching between those inputs. Even before you turn it on, it’s a stunning piece of hardware. While the monitor is not currently available in the United States, we got a firsthand look at it.

Huawei’s MateView 4K+ Has Arrived

The MateView has a diagonal measurement of 28.2 inches. Straight lines and a minimalist aluminum style extend beyond the display. Because all panels have naturally reduced in depth, display width is no longer an issue. The screen, even to the untrained eye, is noticeably narrow. It’s supported by a squared-off stand that unobtrusively incorporates all of the connectivity.

The stand, which is one of the monitor’s attractions, deserves its time in the spotlight. By pulling up on the bottom or down on the frame, you may adjust the height. Adjusting its height is a pleasurable experience that is simple to master. Pushing or pulling on the screen’s thin bezel can also modify the tilt. Finally, the foundation must be solid. There was no unwanted movement in the form of rocking or swaying that I noticed.

The IPS display, which has a resolution of 3840 x 2560 and a brightness of 500 nits, is easy on the eyes when the monitor is turned on. The screen is adequate for casual work and classroom useâ€”in fact, it is quite attractive. It should be able to meet the needs of the majority of people. The colors were nearly identical to those on the MacBook Air M1. This is a condensed version of the information.