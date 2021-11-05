The historic $3 trillion Biden agenda will be voted on by US lawmakers.

On the largest day of his presidency so far, lawmakers were due to vote on massive twin bills at the center of Joe Biden’s $3 trillion vision to modernize America’s failing transportation network and extend the welfare safety net.

Success on both fronts would be a tremendous boost for Biden, who stormed to the White House on the rallying cry of “build back better” only to see his popularity plummet 10 months later. His low approval ratings were partly to blame for a humiliating upset loss in Virginia’s governor election this week.

After taking a procedural vote to forward a social welfare plan costing up to $1.85 trillion to the Senate, the House of Representatives was anticipated to adopt a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package for Biden to sign into law.

“Poll after poll shows that the components of the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Build Back Better framework are quite popular,” Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday, amid a frenzy of 11th-hour congressional discussions.

“Families in the United States desire unprecedented investments in infrastructure, competitiveness, and climate change mitigation. This is something they would like to see take place.” The Senate has not approved the social spending plan, dubbed Build Back Better, and it is expected to be scaled back in the upper chamber and subjected to more tough votes before the end of the month.

The infrastructure deal’s final passage, though, would be a huge win for Biden, a former senator who prides himself on his ability to reach across the aisle.

The White House claims that supporting work on roads, bridges, and ports, as well as high-speed internet, will result in thousands of high-paying employment for individuals without college degrees.

The votes bring to a close months of heated discussions on Capitol Hill, which began in August when the Senate approved the infrastructure package, giving it rare bipartisan support in Washington’s fractured political climate.

Congressional Democratic leaders initially stated that they hoped to have the House and Senate in sync by the summer, but negotiations over the size and scope of Build Back Better, which progressives sought to approve at the same time, stalled the process.

The plan calls for $550 billion in new federal expenditure on transportation infrastructure, as well as broadband expansion, clean water initiatives, EV charging stations, and other climate-related initiatives.

Its top line — the equivalent of Spain’s 2020 gross domestic product — is based on already authorized public monies.

