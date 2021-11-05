The historic $3 trillion Biden agenda will be voted on by US lawmakers.

On the largest day of his administration so far, lawmakers were due to vote on massive twin legislation at the heart of Joe Biden’s $3 trillion vision to rebuild America’s decrepit transportation network, extend its social safety net, and address the climate problem.

Success on both fronts would be a significant boost for Biden, who came to the White House 10 months ago pledging to “build back better” for the pandemic-ravaged nation, only to watch his popularity plummet.

After voting to send an even larger social welfare plan to the Senate, worth up to $1.85 trillion, the House of Representatives was poised to adopt the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package for Biden to sign into law.

“Right now, I’m asking every House member… to vote yes on both of these proposals. Send the infrastructure bill to my desk, as well as the Senate’s Build Back Better bill “In a televised address from the White House, Biden added.

“Let’s build on our amazing economic development and what we’ve already accomplished, because this will be a huge lift when it happens. Let us demonstrate to the rest of the world that America’s democracy is capable of delivering results and propelling our country forward.” Biden’s low approval ratings were a factor in his humiliating upset loss in Virginia’s gubernatorial election this week.

The ultimate acceptance of the infrastructure plan would be an unmistakable, resounding, and immediate triumph for the 78-year-old former senator, who prides himself on his ability to reach across the aisle.

The White House claims that funding work on roads, bridges, and ports, as well as high-speed internet, will result in millions of high-paying jobs for individuals without college degrees.

“America is at a fork in the road, and it is critical that we move now to implement both of these proposals and put our country on a route to long-term, fair recovery,” said House Speaker Steny Hoyer in a statement.

However, by mid-morning, the social expenditure bill, dubbed Build Back Better, was still facing opposition, with up to five members demanding a complete analysis of the package’s economic implications, which won’t be ready for days.

It also does not have the support of the Senate, and it is expected to be drastically reduced and subjected to more tough votes in the upper house by moderates who are still resisting a compromise.

“It will not be implemented in its current form. Everyone must sit with it and become accustomed to it “Senator Jon Tester of Montana, a Democrat, said Politico.

