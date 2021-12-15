The Hall of Fame for America’s Greatest Disruptors.

Inventing the Technology That Made COVID Vaccines A Reality

KATALIN KARIK – SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BIONTECH ADJUNCT PROFESSOR OF NEUROSURGERY, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

Katalin Karikó acknowledges that when word of a new virus named COVID-19 began to circulate in early 2020, she had no idea it would grow into a pandemic. She was as astonished as the rest of us. There was one difference, though: she was prepared. In a sense, she’d been preparing for nearly 40 years.

Karikó, a molecular scientist, had been studying messenger RNA, or mRNA, in live cells since she was a student. MRNA is a molecule that contains genetic instructions for producing proteins for a variety of tasks. It was discovered to be a major component of the COVID-19 vaccines developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as their competitor Moderna.

She now says, “I thought this might be useful for something.” “I hoped that if I lived long enough, I would see at least one person who would benefit.” It hasn’t been a simple journey. She was born and raised in Hungary, and moved to Philadelphia with her husband and daughter in 1985, wanting to advance as a research scientist at Temple University investigating mRNA. But what was the purpose of the substance? Patients who have had a stroke? Cancers? Do you have cystic fibrosis? Diabetes? All of these things, and more, are theoretically possible, but mRNA is notoriously difficult to work with, and early studies failed. As a result, grant money was scarce, and without it, the American system is harsh on young Ph.Ds. She moved to the University of Pennsylvania after a few years, where she traveled around from lab to lab, once being demoted because more senior scientists couldn’t afford to maintain her.

Then, in 1998, while waiting for a copying machine, she struck up a conversation with Dr. Drew Weissman, an immunologist working on an HIV vaccine, and suggested that her knowledge of mRNA would be useful. They began to collaborate.

One of the problems with mRNA is that, while it can cause a cell to produce a wide range of proteins, it can also cause a robust immune response. This is a condensed version of the information.