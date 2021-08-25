The grim COVID data from Israel suggests that vaccines alone will not be enough to stop a pandemic.

Since Israel initiated a quick vaccination drive in December 2020, scientists all over the world have been watching to see how immunizations would affect the epidemic. As early as March of this year, more than half of the population had been properly vaccinated.

Despite this, according to numbers collected by OurWorldInData as of August 24, Israel has one of the worst rates of biweekly COVID cases per million people in the world as the country tackles the delta strain.

Cases of breakthrough are also a source of concern. As of August 15, Science magazine stated that 514 Israelis had been hospitalized with COVID, with 59 percent of those who had been fully vaccinated, with the vast majority of those who had been fully vaccinated being 60 or older.

The severity of the cases in hospitalized patients brings the purported mildness of breakthrough cases to the fore, but this website was unable to obtain confirmation from Israel’s health ministry regarding current data on how vaccinated people have fared in terms of deaths or the seriousness of their condition compared to unvaccinated people.

“Most of the hospitalized patients are actually vaccinated,” said Uri Shalit, a bioinformatician at the Israel Institute of Technology, to Science.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s head of public health services, indicated earlier this month that there was indications of declining COVID protection in persons who were vaccinated early in their lives in Israel.

COVID vaccinations were never guaranteed to be 100 percent effective, but early investigations revealed them to be very effective. As a result, the evidence from Israel raises concerns regarding delta’s enhanced hazard compared to previous versions, as well as declining protection.

Is your immunity eroding?

Rowland Kao, a professor of veterinary epidemiology and data analytics at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, said of the situation in Israel, “The key result here is that there is evidence of decreasing immunity from the vaccinated population.”

