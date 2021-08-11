The Greeks fight to keep the town safe from the ferocious blaze.

On Tuesday, volunteers and firefighters fought nonstop, often without masks or helmets, to prevent a furious inferno from reaching a village on Greece’s Evia island, one of hundreds of flames raging across the country.

Nearly 900 firemen were dispatched on the country’s second largest island overnight, with fresh arrivals from outside, while key cities and resorts remained under threat from an eight-day-old fire.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized to the Greek people, stating that more than 580 fires have erupted around the country in recent days, exposing Greece to a “natural fury unprecedented.”

Unprecedented weather disasters exacerbated by climate change have swept the globe this summer, according to a landmark UN report released Monday, which warns that the world is warming much faster than predicted.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed in wildfires that have raged virtually nonstop across Evia, greater Athens, the Peloponnese, and other parts of Greece since late July, as the region suffers from a severe heatwave.

Three people have died in Greece as a result of the fires, while eight people have died in Turkey as a result of the fires. Several people have been hurt, some of them are in critical condition.

On Tuesday, much of the focus was on keeping the fire out of Istiaia, Evia’s northern hub, which had 7,000 residents who had not yet been evacuated.

Mayor Yiannis Kontzias said firefighters and volunteers had been involved in “hand-to-hand warfare, fighting heart and soul” overnight to create fire breaks outside communities bordering Istiaia.

Locals fought the fires on numerous fronts, one of which blazed out of control, often wearing only a t-shirt.

Hundreds of firefighters from Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine are part of the Evia force. The civil protection authorities said they were reinforced on Tuesday by units from Cyprus, Slovakia, and Poland.

Holidaymakers flock to the craggy island, and many Greeks own summer houses there. As the flames approached, around 3,000 people were evacuated by water.

On Tuesday, authorities ordered the evacuation of Asiminio, a beach community near Istiaia that is also under fire.

“Where do you want us to go?” yelled a woman in her sixties, refusing to leave as helicopters passed by.

Dozens of local residents yelled violently at a Slovakian firefighting truck as it drove through the settlement. “Look, they’re the ones who are doing all the work. What happened to ours? We ask them to come, but no one does,” Dimitri explained.

