The Great Barrier Reef is spared from UNESCO’s “In Danger” list.

UNESCO did to identify the Great Barrier Reef as an endangered global heritage site on Friday, citing concerns over climate change-related coral damage to the environment.

After an intensive lobbying campaign by Canberra, members at a World Heritage Committee conference hosted by China voted not to downgrade the reef to “in danger.”

In a message to the body, Australia’s Environment Minister Sussan Ley stated, “May I truly thank the esteemed delegates for honouring Australia’s commitment to conserving the Great Barrier Reef.”

In June, the United Nations’ cultural office proposed that the reef’s World Heritage classification be lowered due to the reef’s significant coral degradation, which is mostly attributable to climate change and poor water quality.

The reef “unambiguously” fulfills the criteria for an endangered listing, according to Tim Badman, director of the agency’s World Heritage Program.

“Despite the state party’s enormous efforts, both the existing status of the Great Barrier Reef’s extraordinary universal value and the chances for future recovery have drastically deteriorated,” he stated.

Ley had traveled to Paris earlier this month to personally urge member governments on the committee, and Australia had also taken key diplomats snorkeling on the reef.

The decision had been delayed since 2015, when Australia had successfully launched a similar diplomatic effort and contributed billions of dollars to reef protection.

However, three mass coral bleaching episodes have occurred in the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) ecosystem since then, which are triggered by rising ocean temperatures owing to global warming.

Though government scientists claim that corals have improved in the last year, they agree that the reef’s long-term outlook remains “extremely dismal.”

It’s estimated that two-thirds of the reef has been harmed in some form.

In addition to coral bleaching, the reef is vulnerable to cyclones and outbreaks of the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish.

Australia had been accused by UNESCO of failing to reach crucial water quality and land management standards, as well as for its lackluster climate initiatives.

Canberra is coming under fire from around the world for refusing to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The conservative government has stated that it intends to reach the goal “as quickly as feasible” without causing harm to the country’s fossil-fuel-dependent economy.

Members of the World Heritage Committee, including China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, agreed, however, that Australia should be given additional time to report on its coral reef conservation efforts.

The delegates also requested that UNESCO dispatch a monitoring mission to assess the situation.