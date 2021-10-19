The Great Aviation Conundrum: Fly More, Pollute Less.

The aviation industry is confronted with a major conundrum: how can it achieve its objective of expanding passenger numbers while also cutting huge greenhouse gas emissions?

Cutting pollution from industry is one of the biggest concerns facing the world as world leaders gather in the United Kingdom later this month for a significant climate summit.

In 2019, airlines carried 4.5 billion people, emitting 900 million tonnes of CO2, or 2% of total global emissions.

If nothing is done, passenger numbers are expected to double by 2050, resulting in a simultaneous doubling of CO2.

While the industry has worked to improve its carbon efficiency, it has come under increasing pressure from environmentalists and social movements such as Sweden’s “Flygskam” (“flight shame”).

According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines improved their energy efficiency by 21.4 percent between 2009 and 2019. (IATA). However, this was insufficient to keep the sector’s emissions from rising.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced earlier this month that it will achieve zero net CO2 emissions by 2050, after initially aiming for a 50% reduction.

Similar commitments have been made by a group representing European airlines, airports, and aerospace businesses.

The European Union wants to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, including aviation.

By the end of this decade, the US wants to cut the sector’s emissions share by a fifth.

With more fuel-efficient engines, the introduction of hydrogen and electric power, and better air traffic management, the European alliance of airlines, airports, and aerospace industries intends to meet half of the emissions targets.

However, according to the IATA, such steps would only contribute to 14% of the effort.

Plans to achieve the net zero goal also rely on carbon offsetting initiatives like tree planting, which NGOs claim do not address the problem.

“Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are the’silver bullet’ for decarbonizing aviation,” argues Brian Moran, Boeing’s vice-president of sustainability public policy.

SAFs, or non-conventional fuels generated from organic sources such as cooking oil and algae, are expected to account for two-thirds of the IATA’s emissions reductions.

SAFs must account for at least 2% of aviation kerosene by 2025, rising to 5% by 2030 and 63 percent by 2050, according to the European Commission.

Boeing and Airbus have stated that by the end of this decade, their planes will be entirely powered by SAFs.

SAFs, which is a fourfold increase.