The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an impressive phone that may be a little too big for some.

The Pixel 6 phones have a great design. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro introduced a physically distinct and visible design. The device’s elevated camera bump spans the entire width of the screen. The two-tone hues give a beautiful design flair, but the phone’s slippery plastic surface may need to be protected with a case. What Google is most pleased of with these new phones, though, are features that are less visible than the eye-catching appearance.

The Google-built tensor processor integrated into the polycarbonate phone is arguably the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s most notable feature. Google, like Apple, is attempting to develop its own silicon, giving it greater control over mobile processors. Consumers will notice the processor most in the photography features it enables and in the battery life it provides. From a consumer standpoint, there’s not much to say about the processor.

While I’ve loved my time with the Pixel 6 Pro, the camera is the primary reason to choose it over other Android phones, including the Pixel 5a. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It then employs those three separate camera lenses in some incredible ways.

TL;DR

Pros:

The camera system and effects are fantastic.

It’s fantastic to have a 120 Hz monitor.

Long-lasting battery

Cons: The Pixel 6 Pro is a huge device that can be difficult to hold.

Pixel Phones in Comparison

I was struck by the value of the Pixel 5a when it was launched. Sure, it’s only available in one color, but for $450, it’s a fun 5G phone with plenty of current features. Plus, it equals or is comparable to many of the Pixel 6’s specifications.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a faster refresh rate screen, a telephoto camera lens with a 4x optical zoom, and the most system RAM for improved performance. It's simple to recommend the Pixel 6 Pro as the greatest phone. However, buying the 6 Pro comes with the added burden of having to carry and use a.