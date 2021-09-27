The Google Doodle for today commemorates the search engine’s 23rd birthday.

The Google Doodle for September 27 commemorates Google’s founding. After an accidental meeting between two computer scientists, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the search engine was formed 23 years ago.

Brin (a Stanford University graduate student at the time) was assigned to show Page around campus when he was considering the institution for his PhD studies.

The pair constructed a search engine the following year that used links to estimate the relevance of specific pages on the World Wide Web.

According to Google, the search engine was originally called “Backrub” before being renamed Google as a play on the mathematical phrase for the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

According to Google, the company’s new name represented its ambition to “organize the world’s knowledge and make it universally accessible and useful.”

After Andy Bechtolsheim, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, sent the Google inventors a $100,000 check in August 1998, Google Inc. was officially formed.

Following the investment, Google opened its first office in Menlo Park, California, in a garage owned by Susan Wojcicki (Google’s 16th employee, who is currently the CEO of YouTube).

The search engine’s quirky and colorful offices are reminiscent of the company’s initial headquarters, which included a ping pong table and a brilliant blue carpet.

From Google’s first server (which was made of Lego and housed in a cabinet made of toy blocks) to the first ever Google Doodle, which was unveiled on August 30, 1998 and themed around the Burning Man Festival, an annual art and music event in the United States, the company’s spirit of being “intentionally unconventional” continued in the years that followed.

The company’s whole personnel was “playing hooky” at the Burning Man Festival, according to the first Doodle, which had a worldwide reach.

While Google outgrew its garage and eventually relocated to Mountain View, California (where The Googleplex, the company’s current headquarters is located), the company’s mission to making the world’s knowledge available to all and the “relentless search for better answers” remain at its core.

Every day, Google receives billions of queries in more than 150 languages from all over the world.