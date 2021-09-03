The goal of the global meeting is to take action to protect endangered species.

When the world’s greatest environmental organization gathers on Friday in the hopes of galvanizing action on the world’s interwoven biodiversity and climate crises, the perilous state of the planet’s animals will be exposed.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) meeting in Marseille, France, will focus on habitat degradation, unsustainable agriculture, mining, and the effects of global warming.

“We are up against enormous obstacles. We are witnessing climate change, which is having a significant influence on our civilizations. “We are seeing biodiversity go, and the epidemic is wreaking havoc on our businesses, families, and health,” IUCN chief Bruno Oberle said in a speech before the summit in Marseille.

“And we know that all of these issues are tied to one another, and that our human behavior is linked to these challenges.”

The gathering, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the epidemic, takes place ahead of critical UN summits on climate, food systems, and biodiversity, all of which have the potential to impact the planet’s immediate future.

In a statement released ahead of the IUCN meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the goal was to “put nature at the top of international priorities.”

“Because our fates, earth, climate, nature, and human communities, are inextricably linked.”

Macron stated that the conference should create the “first foundations” for a global biodiversity strategy, which will be the subject of UN discussions in China in April of next year.

The international community is attempting to define interim goals for the coming decade as well as longer-term objectives for the year 2050.

Previous IUCN meetings set the way for global biodiversity treaties and international endangered species commerce.

However, efforts to slow the demise of large numbers and diversity of animals and plants have so far failed.

The United Nations’ biodiversity specialists warned in 2019 that a million species are on the verge of extinction, raising the possibility of the planet’s sixth catastrophic extinction event in 500 million years.

The IUCN meeting, which starts at 1500 GMT on Friday and runs for nine days, will feature an update of the Red List of Threatened Species, which measures how close animal and plant species are to extinction.

Over the previous half-century, experts have assessed approximately 135,000 species, and nearly 28% are currently threatened with extinction, owing to habitat destruction, overexploitation, and illegal trafficking.

Big cats, for example, have lost over 90% of their ancient habitat and population, with only 20,000 lions, 7,000 cheetahs, 4,000 tigers, and a few of Amur leopards remaining.