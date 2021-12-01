The global economy is rebounding, but for how much longer?

In 2021, the global economy awoke from its pandemic-induced stupor, but rising inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks, and a resurgent coronavirus have dulled the celebration.

Now, growth is on the verge of slowing next year.

Here’s a glance at how the world economy is doing:

Countries have achieved impressive growth rates as they battle their way out of the 2020 Covid-induced recession, but wealthier countries have had better access to vaccines, so some are doing better than others.

The US economy has recovered from its worst slump since the Great Depression, while the eurozone’s economy could be back on track by the end of the year.

A recurrence of the coronavirus, with the advent of the Omicron strain creating additional concerns, could jeopardize the recovery.

“Covid-19 will continue to be a public health issue, particularly in nations where vaccination rates are poor,” warned Moody’s credit analysts.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is growing at a slower pace with a 2.5 percent growth rate.

By 2024, most emerging and developing countries are expected to be significantly behind their pre-pandemic estimates, according to the IMF.

To counteract increasing inflation, central banks in Brazil, Russia, and South Korea have hiked interest rates, a move that could slow growth.

China, the world’s second largest economy and a key engine of global growth, is confronting a plethora of threats, including new coronavirus outbreaks, an energy shortage, and concerns over Evergrande’s debt issue.

As consumers returned with a vengeance and sectors faced shortages, inflation has surged to multi-year highs around the world.

Prices have risen dramatically across the board, with oil, natural gas, and raw materials such as wood, copper, and steel all experiencing significant increases.

In a 2022 projection, Goldman Sachs analysts noted, “The major surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation increase.”

The inflationary pressure is a temporary result of economic activity returning to normal this year after it came to a halt when the epidemic emerged in 2020, according to central banks.

This year’s stock markets have set new highs, but investors are anxious that central banks may end their stimulus programs and hike interest rates sooner than planned to keep inflation under control.

“The question is whether we are truly at the end of the crisis,” Roel Beetsma, a macroeconomics professor at the University of Amsterdam, said.

Industries have struggled to keep up with rising consumer demand.

Inadequate supply has hampered global trade.