The Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been raised for Monday.

Due to last week’s explosions, the Earth may face geomagnetic storm conditions on Monday. In some regions, this may cause people to see an aurora.

The sunspot AR2871 had two outbursts on Thursday, according to Weatherboy. These were M-class solar flares that ejected coronal mass ejections into space (CMEs).

The smallest solar flares are A-class flares, which are “near background levels,” followed by B, C, M, and finally X-class flares, with the last being the largest. Each letter “represents a 10-fold boost in energy output,” according to NASA.

The events, as well as a coronal hole high-speed stream (CH HSS), are likely to influence the planet’s magnetosphere because coronal holes allow “the solar wind to escape more freely into space.”

On September 26, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) expects periods of active and G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm levels due to the projected influence of a positive polarity, polar-connected CH HSS. “On the 27th of September, G1-G2 (Minor-Moderate) geomagnetic storm conditions are anticipated due to the prolonged positive polarity CH HSS influence, as well as the probability of a glancing hit from the 23rd CMEs.”

A G1 geomagnetic storm, according to its geomagnetic storm scales, is a “small” event with “weak” power grid oscillations and a “minimal” influence on satellite operations. Migratory animals may be harmed as well.

A G2, on the other hand, is a “moderate” event that could occur Monday and cause “voltage alarms” in power systems, as well as “long-duration storms” that might cause transformer damage. It could also have an impact on spacecraft operations.

While auroras are often visible at high latitudes like Maine and northern Michigan during G1 occurrences, auroras have been recorded “as low as New York and Idaho” during G2 events.

According to Weatherboy, there is a 45 percent chance of a “moderate storm” on Monday. A “minor storm” has a 15% probability of occurring, while a “strong or extreme storm” has a 10% chance of occurring.

As CH HSS and CME impacts decrease, quiet to isolated active conditions are likely on September 28th, according to the SWPC.