The Geminid Meteor Shower is peaking, and these incredible photos show shooting stars in the sky.

Photographers were on hand to capture part of the Geminid meteor shower, which peaked earlier this week.

Though the shower lasted many days, it was most active from the evening of December 13 until the early morning hours of December 14.

According to NASA, observers in the northern hemisphere should expect to see between 30 and 40 meteors per hour at that time, while those in the southern hemisphere could expect to see less.

It’s not always simple to see a meteor shower. A lot of factors influence good viewing circumstances, including geographic location, light pollution, cloud conditions, and the moon’s fullness.

Meteor showers, on the whole, are rather weak. To view the most meteors, NASA recommends that people allow their eyes to acclimate to the dark while watching a meteor shower, which can take up to 30 minutes.

Similarly, if cameras are permitted to stare at the sky for long enough, capturing as much light as possible via a long exposure photo, they can acquire spectacular shots of meteor showers. On social media, some photographers shared photographs and even videos of the Geminid shower.

The Geminid meteor shower put on a good show last night, despite the moon. The shower is projected to linger until December 17, when the last Geminids can be seen, for those who missed the peak.