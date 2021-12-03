The Garbage Patch in the Pacific now has its own ecosystem.

According to research published in the Nature Communications journal, the plastic island in the midst of the Pacific Ocean now has its own ecology, which is both worrisome and fascinating.

Scientists believe that the island is twice the size of Texas and that it is now capable of supporting life, with different living forms clinging to the plastic and even reproducing on the island.

These communities, known as neo-pelagic communities, typically originate on natural rafts such as seeds, trees, seaweeds, and so on, but they are short-lived since the natural rafts are biodegradable. Plastic, on the other hand, is not biodegradable, or at least not as quickly as a natural raft.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch was found in 1997 and is created by ocean currents swirling in a vortex, bringing all of the rubbish and plastic in the ocean to a single location. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch was projected to contain 79,000 metric tons of plastic in 2018.

The question is how a long-term stay on the plastic island will impact the survival of these ecosystems and the species that live there. Mussels, barnacles, shrimp-like amphipods, crabs, and other coastal or near-coastal living creatures are among these species.

It’s worth noting that the creatures on this patch are reproducing, implying a more permanent rather than temporary presence.

With the world becoming more globalized than ever before, species can easily be transported over the globe, causing invasive impacts on occasion. With the growing amount of plastic in the world’s oceans, it’s legitimate to wonder how these plastic homes may effect the survival of these traditionally coastal marine animals.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is not the only one of its sort; in fact, it is one of dozens. Costal animals, such as pirates, must now adjust to a plastic life on the oceans, and there are numerous doubts about what changes may occur in their behavior or even physical characteristics.

As with many elements of climate change, the appearance of any waste patch in the ocean is a worrisome and growing commonplace occurrence, and several measures to clean up these patches have been proposed.

Now that they are inhabited, new worries arise about how the presence of so much rubbish, particularly plastic, in the world's seas will continue to influence the way people perceive them.