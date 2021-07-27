The Galileo Project is a new initiative that uses technology to look for alien life.

A new effort has been launched by an international team of experts to look for signs of extraterrestrial life. It will be known as the Galileo Project, and it will look for signs of alien technology.

The Galileo Project’s purpose is to move the hunt for extraterrestrial technology signs from chance or anecdotal discoveries and stories into the mainstream of transparent, validated, and systematic scientific investigation, according to a press release issued Monday.

Simply put, the project, which has gathered $1.7 million in private donations so far, wants to “scientifically and transparently” look for any proof of defunct or current extraterrestrial technological civilizations’ artifacts or equipment (ETC).

It will concentrate on three areas of investigation: determining the nature of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), searching for and investigating Oumuamua-like interstellar objects, and looking for probable ETC satellites orbiting the Earth.

It is led by Harvard University’s Avi Loeb, who made headlines when he suggested that Oumuamua, the interstellar object that made a brief appearance on Earth in 2017, could have been alien technology. According to the press release, the object is flat, unlike any other known asteroid or comet, and it “moved away from the Sun as if it were thin enough to be pushed by sunlight.”

According to the press release, “we can only speculate whether ‘Oumuamua may be explained by never seen before natural explanations, or by stretching our imagination to ‘Oumuamua possibly being an extraterrestrial technological object, similar to a very thin light-sail or communications dish, which would fit the astronomical data rather well,” Loeb said.

The Galileo Project is dedicated to the concept that humanity can no longer disregard the possibility of extraterrestrial life, given the recently discovered abundance of habitable-zone exoplanets with potential for extraterrestrial life,” he added.

The effort comes little over a month after the US intelligence study on UAP was released, concluding that the nature of such objects is still unknown.

Instead of discounting the Pentagon findings as “insufficient,” Loeb said in a Scientific American opinion post that scientists should be “driven to repeat it with better instrumentation.”

“Regardless of whether the Galileo Project discovers additional, or even extraordinary evidence for ETCs, at the very least, the Galileo Project will collect rich data sets that may foster the discovery of — or better scientific explanations for — novel interstellar objects with anomalous properties, as well as potential new natural phenomena or terrestrial technology explanations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.