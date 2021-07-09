The G20 Summit in Venice is centered on global tax reform.

G20 finance ministers met in tight security in Venice on Friday, with global tax reform at the top of the agenda as the world’s largest economies aim to guarantee multinational corporations pay their fair amount and prevent global corporations from profiting as states compete.

For the first time since negotiations in Riyadh in February 2020, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, ministers and central bankers from the 19 richest countries and the European Union gathered in person.

Those in attendance in Venice were US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

China and India, on the other hand, chose to have a virtual presence in the lagoon city, where the Arsenal area has been closed off to tourists and locals for the G20 president Italy’s two-day event.

The G20 countries have already committed to a reform framework agreed upon by members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on July 1, which includes a worldwide minimum company tax rate of 15%.

They’re now looking for a political deal to allow the pact – which aims to eradicate tax havens and prevent multinational corporations from profiting from countries competing to offer the lowest rates – become a reality.

Rishi Sunak, the British finance minister, said, “Now is the time for the world community to rally together and build on this momentum.”

The minimum rate is one of two “pillars” of global tax reform that has been in the works for years.

The other tries to tax multinational corporations where their revenues are generated, rather than where they are headquartered. It is directed mostly at technology behemoths like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, which pay low tax rates in comparison to their earnings.

The G20 ministers will “endorse” the OECD’s “historic agreement on a more stable and fairer worldwide tax framework,” according to a draft of the final statement acquired by AFP and still being negotiated.

The minimum tax rate is unlikely to be agreed upon until the run-up to the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome in October.

The Venice talks, on the other hand, provide an opportunity to iron out further details and put pressure on those who have yet to sign on to the OECD agreement, which has so far received support from 131 countries.

Estonia, Hungary, and Ireland are among the EU states who have leveraged low tax rates to encourage investment.

