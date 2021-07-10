The G20 ministers are expected to approve global tax reform.

Finance ministers from the G20’s wealthiest nations are set to approve a landmark agreement to tax multinational corporations more equally on Saturday.

131 countries agreed on a reform framework earlier this month, which includes a minimum global company tax rate of 15% and could be in place by 2023.

It attempts to put an end to the “race to the bottom,” in which countries strive to give the lowest tax rates in order to attract investment, with many multinational businesses paying exorbitant tax rates as a result.

“This minimal tax on firms must be ambitious,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP on Friday, adding that the G20 conference – which brings together the world’s 19 wealthiest nations and the European Union – was a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

He said the countries representing 85 percent of global wealth were looking for an agreement “for the twenty-first century” that would allow for “fair taxation of digital giants that primarily avoid revenue, which nobody can accept.”

The minimum rate is unlikely to be agreed upon until the run-up to the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome in October.

The Venice negotiations, on the other hand, provide an opportunity to iron out further specifics and put pressure on those who have yet to sign on to the pact, which was reached under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Several countries, like the United States, France, and Germany, are pushing for a higher rate, while humanitarian organizations such as Oxfam feel that 15% is too low.

However, with certain countries opposing even this — EU member Ireland enticed Apple and Google to Dublin with its low tax rates – the rate is unlikely to change.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told CNBC television that “we are really now on our way” to a deal that “will be finalized shortly.”

The minimum rate is projected to affect fewer than 10,000 significant businesses with yearly revenues exceeding 750 million euros.

It’s one of two “pillars” of global tax reform that have been in the works for years and have gotten a boost from US Vice President Joe Biden.

The other would offer countries a part of earnings earned in their country, with the top 100 or so corporations being the first to benefit.

It is aimed at technology behemoths like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, but it could also affect energy businesses.