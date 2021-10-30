The G20 is crucial for momentum at the Glasgow Climate Summit.

As over 200 countries gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks that begin on Sunday, all eyes will be on Rome, where a G20 summit that ends the same day will telegraph how serious the world’s largest economies are about limiting global warming.

Never before has climate change been so high on the G20 agenda, and never before have leaders gone straight from a G20 to a climate summit: more than 120 heads of state and government are due in Scotland at the start of COP26.

China, the United States, India, the European Union, and Russia make up the G20, which accounts for roughly 80% of global GDP and almost 80% of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The G20 will be crucial for COP26,” said Helen Mountford, the World Resources Institute’s vice president for climate and economics.

She told AFP, “The aim is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and together.”

At the 13-day climate negotiations, climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks, and NGOs will study the G20 communique for hints of where COP26 might break down or see advances.

The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels, which is only a few tenths of a degree away, looms large at COP26.

“We want to be able to state with legitimacy that we keep 1.5C within reach coming out of Glasgow,” UK minister and COP President Alok Sharma told journalists via Zoom this week.

However, this requires cutting global emissions in half by 2030 and reaching “net-zero” by 2050.

We’re way off the mark. According to the UN, recently updated carbon-cutting pledges, known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, would still result in a “catastrophic” 2.7C rise in global temperatures.

Rachel Cleetus, policy director for climate and energy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said, “We need sharp emissions cuts within this decade.”

Australia, Japan, Brazil, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, among the G20 countries that have not stepped up with tougher near-term carbon-cutting targets, “are likely to be among those least enthusiastic” about a strongly stated commitment to 1.5C, she told AFP.

China, the world’s largest carbon polluter, intends to make its economy carbon neutral by 2060, but has resisted pressure to go even further in the near term.

China points out that the 2015 Paris Agreement’s cornerstone temperature goal is “far below 2C” — the 1.5C objective was simply aspirational, even if it has been met. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.