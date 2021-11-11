The Future of Australia’s Coal Country Is Less Sooty.

Australia’s conservative leaders have ignored pleas for immediate action on climate change, bragging that they will sell coal as long as there is a market for it. Locals in the country’s carbon heartland, on the other hand, are already planning for a future without fossil fuels.

A band of escaped convicts made the first known discovery of coal on the Australian continent two hundred and thirty years ago, among the green outcrops that surround the southern coastal town of Newcastle.

It would mark the start of Australia’s long love affair with the smoky fuel, which today brings in tens of billions of dollars annually and has made Newcastle the world’s largest coal-exporting port.

Nathan Clements grew up in the nearby town of Singleton, which he characterized as “very much the coal mining backbone of this area.”

“I don’t want to say coal is everything,” he continued, “but it is a lot.”

“My older brother worked in a coal mine, as did my father, who continues to work in a mine to this day. It was customary for me to step into that industry when it was my turn “said the 26-year-old, who has worked as an electrical fitter repairing mine equipment for the past seven years.

Evidence of the coal industry’s huge scope can be seen all across Singleton and the Hunter region.

Coal trains roar through the countryside, each locomotive hauling a writhing column of rusted wagons from afar.

Open cast mines puncture the bush with jet-black wounds from the air. An armada of ships sits off the coast, ready to load up and return with mountains of millennia-old rock to China, India, Japan, or South Korea.

And the Australian government wants it to stay that way.

When dozens of countries agreed to phase out coal at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Australia balked.

“We are not closing coal mines or coal-fired power plants,” declared resource minister Keith Pitt, taking advantage of the chance to brag about the quality of Australian coal and the 300,000 jobs it supports.

Workers in Singleton and towns across the Hunter, unlike the government, are gradually coming to terms with King Coal’s fate.

“I still have to go to work. “I still need a job,” Clements added, “but it’s unavoidable.” It has an inevitability about it.” He gradually realized that he might not be able to follow in his father’s footsteps in the coal industry, which he will leave next year when Muswellbrook — Australia’s longest open cut coal mine — retires. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.