The French Minister is ‘optimistic’ that the Champagne Row with Russia will be resolved.

Franck Riester, France’s trade minister, said on Wednesday that he was “very confident” that a resolution to a dispute with Russia over the labeling of champagne bottles could be reached.

France, the birthplace of champagne, carefully maintains its right to use the phrase, and has been in talks with Moscow regarding a rule passed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in July prohibiting French champagne manufacturers from using the term on bottles sold in Russia.

The rule, which specifically prohibits the use of the Russian version of champagne — “Shampanskoe” — on imported bottles, was delayed for two months by Paris in late October.

“We continue to engage with Russian officials at the European and French levels because we believe we can persuade them that they are interested in being part of the fight to protect geographical indications,” Riester said during a visit to Washington.

Russian investors are interested in champagne, according to him, and they may be “excellent communicators for the Russian administration.”

“Overall, I believe Russia might appreciate the value of geographic cues as much as we do. As a result, I’m extremely hopeful for the future,” Riester remarked, describing the drink as “a symbol for France.”” French producers can still use the title in French, but only Russian sparkling wine producers can use it in Cyrillic, causing controversy in France’s Champagne area.

Russia is one of the few countries, along with the United States and Haiti, that has never accepted the term “champagne” as an exclusive designation for sparkling wine produced in the Champagne area of France.

With 1.8 million bottles sold in 2019, Russia is the 15th largest export market for French champagne.

In July, the French champagne industry group advised its members to stop selling to Russia, but this was reversed in September as diplomatic discussions between Paris and Moscow progressed.

During his visit to Washington, Riester reaffirmed the EU’s position that China is a “systemic rival,” but emphasized the importance of cooperating with Beijing on global challenges.

“How can we solve climate change if China isn’t included in the strategy?” he wondered.