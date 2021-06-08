The Ford Maverick 2022 is a compact hybrid truck aimed to a wide DIY market.

Trucks are the most popular vehicle among Americans, with more being purchased than any other. Americans choose Ford trucks more than any other brand, making the F-Series the best-selling pickup for 44 years. The 2022 Ford Maverick is another Ford vehicle to choose from for the upcoming model year, according to the Dearborn, Michigan-based carmaker.

Many of the design characteristics that buyers have come to expect from Ford trucks, such as a robust, muscular body style and a sense of conventional truck proportions, are carried over to the new Maverick. The truck’s name is imprinted on the tailgate, and it comes equipped with standard LED lights and a “Flexbed.”

The Maverick’s 4.5-foot bed is known as the Flexbed. The attention to detail for the DIY enthusiast distinguishes this bed from others in the Ford series. Ford has added features and equipment to make the vehicle available for modifications from the start, just like Toyota did with the Supra. A maximum of 12 tie-downs, a multi-position tailgate tether, slots for create-your-own dividers, two 12-volt power outlets, and covered electrical ports ready to be wired with lights and accessories are also included.

1 out of 9

Figure out. This is a condensed version of the information.